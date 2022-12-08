What shareholders can do to beat the market with Stryker Corporation (SYK) stock

As of close of business last night, Stryker Corporation’s stock clocked out at $242.08, up 2.78% from its previous closing price of $235.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1170452 shares were traded. SYK stock price reached its highest trading level at $242.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $237.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SYK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $220 from $225 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $239.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $270.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2022, with a $270 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Datar Srikant M. sold 1,000 shares for $240.25 per share. The transaction valued at 240,255 led to the insider holds 6,262 shares of the business.

Datar Srikant M. sold 500 shares of SYK for $119,348 on Dec 05. The Director now owns 7,262 shares after completing the transaction at $238.70 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Lobo Kevin, who serves as the Chair and CEO of the company, sold 67,232 shares for $239.68 each. As a result, the insider received 16,114,299 and left with 80,770 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stryker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYK has reached a high of $280.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $188.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 219.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 227.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SYK traded 1.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 378.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.63M. Insiders hold about 1.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SYK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.92M, compared to 6.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.41, SYK has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.78. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07. The current Payout Ratio is 42.80% for SYK, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.34 and a low estimate of $2.14, while EPS last year was $2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.91, with high estimates of $3.01 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.47 and $9.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.36. EPS for the following year is $10.29, with 29 analysts recommending between $11.06 and $9.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 22 analysts expect revenue to total $4.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.52B to a low estimate of $4.35B. As of the current estimate, Stryker Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.16B, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.04B, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.79B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.11B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.89B and the low estimate is $18.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.