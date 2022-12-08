What shareholders can do to beat the market with Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) stock

As of close of business last night, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.00, down -1.36% from its previous closing price of $21.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1982084 shares were traded. NOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NOVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On November 15, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when DuBose Arthur sold 327 shares for $27.34 per share. The transaction valued at 8,939 led to the insider holds 2,146 shares of the business.

Berger William J sold 150,000 shares of NOVA for $4,506,645 on Aug 08. The insider now owns 301,142 shares after completing the transaction at $30.04 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Hultberg Kelsey, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $28.00 each. As a result, the insider received 56,000 and left with 15,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOVA has reached a high of $35.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NOVA traded 3.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.35M. Shares short for NOVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25.22M with a Short Ratio of 23.71M, compared to 23.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.99% and a Short% of Float of 30.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$1.16, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.97 and -$2.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $134.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $182.84M to a low estimate of $90.6M. As of the current estimate, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.02M, an estimated increase of 107.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $129.7M, an increase of 97.30% less than the figure of $107.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.1M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $564.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $414.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $494.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.75M, up 104.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $661.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $904.61M and the low estimate is $459.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.