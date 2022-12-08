Which analyst expects New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, New Jersey Resources Corporation’s stock clocked out at $49.86, up 0.52% from its previous closing price of $49.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 644717 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NJR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4350.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $46 from $47 previously.

On January 05, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $42.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on June 25, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $39.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Migliaccio Patrick J. sold 3,000 shares for $49.16 per share. The transaction valued at 147,473 led to the insider holds 40,169 shares of the business.

Migliaccio Patrick J. sold 2,690 shares of NJR for $121,722 on May 19. The Senior VP and COO, NJNG now owns 36,016 shares after completing the transaction at $45.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NJR has reached a high of $50.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NJR traded 597.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 481.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.89M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NJR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 2.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.29, NJR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.06. The current Payout Ratio is 50.70% for NJR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.43. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $2.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $428.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $603M to a low estimate of $254.82M. As of the current estimate, New Jersey Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $532.53M, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NJR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.73B and the low estimate is $2.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.