Which analyst expects SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, SSR Mining Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.60, up 2.90% from its previous closing price of $15.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1783967 shares were traded. SSRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SSRM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 157.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Beckman Steward John sold 5,400 shares for $14.50 per share. The transaction valued at 78,300 led to the insider holds 130,205 shares of the business.

Beckman Steward John sold 5,400 shares of SSRM for $76,464 on Oct 10. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 135,605 shares after completing the transaction at $14.16 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Ebbett John, who serves as the EVP, Growth and Innovation of the company, sold 1,049 shares for $14.93 each. As a result, the insider received 15,662 and left with 17,681 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SSR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSRM has reached a high of $24.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SSRM traded 1.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 207.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.47M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SSRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.74M with a Short Ratio of 6.74M, compared to 7.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.15, SSRM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $315.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $379.24M to a low estimate of $252M. As of the current estimate, SSR Mining Inc.’s year-ago sales were $322.85M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $394.48M, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $394.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $394.48M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.