Which analyst expects The Clorox Company (CLX) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) closed at $149.32 up 1.61% from its previous closing price of $146.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 808411 shares were traded. CLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Clorox Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 176.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $130.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when MACKAY A D DAVID sold 1,000 shares for $140.63 per share. The transaction valued at 140,630 led to the insider holds 600 shares of the business.

Reynolds Eric H sold 585 shares of CLX for $90,576 on May 09. The EVP – Chief Operating Officer now owns 17,289 shares after completing the transaction at $154.83 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 56.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLX has reached a high of $186.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLX has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 1.34M over the past ten days. A total of 123.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.62M with a Short Ratio of 6.61M, compared to 6.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.37% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CLX is 4.72, from 4.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.56. The current Payout Ratio is 141.80% for CLX, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.33 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.07. EPS for the following year is $5.2, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.96 and $4.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.11B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.4B and the low estimate is $7.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.