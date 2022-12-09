A glimpse at Context Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) closed at $1.00 down -28.42% from its previous closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3950 from its previous closing price. On the day, 813452 shares were traded. CNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Context Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Lehr Martin A. bought 13,000 shares for $1.85 per share. The transaction valued at 24,064 led to the insider holds 102,583 shares of the business.

Minai-Azary Jennifer Lynn bought 15,000 shares of CNTX for $27,000 on Aug 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.80 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Sahmoud Tarek, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,500 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNTX has reached a high of $7.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2007, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7060.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNTX has traded an average of 182.14K shares per day and 96.09k over the past ten days. A total of 15.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.04M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CNTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 32.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 57.2k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.21%.

Earnings Estimates

