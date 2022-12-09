A glimpse at Olo Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Olo Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.86, up 1.18% from its previous closing price of $6.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1383535 shares were traded. OLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On August 12, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $9.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Glass Noah H. sold 3,909 shares for $6.73 per share. The transaction valued at 26,308 led to the insider holds 134,384 shares of the business.

Das Nithya B. sold 1,374 shares of OLO for $9,247 on Dec 06. The COO and Chief Legal Officer now owns 54,500 shares after completing the transaction at $6.73 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Benevides Peter J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,786 shares for $6.73 each. As a result, the insider received 12,020 and left with 149,463 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLO has reached a high of $27.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OLO traded 1.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.46M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OLO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.22M with a Short Ratio of 11.01M, compared to 9.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.32% and a Short% of Float of 10.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $184M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $182.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $183.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.37M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $218.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $242M and the low estimate is $209M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.