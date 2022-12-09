A glimpse at Sovos Brands Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) closed at $13.20 down -5.51% from its previous closing price of $13.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 929880 shares were traded. SOVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sovos Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on December 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $17 previously.

On March 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On October 21, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on October 21, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Graves Robert L sold 83,931 shares for $13.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,150,182 led to the insider holds 3,857,462 shares of the business.

Graves Robert L sold 21,535 shares of SOVO for $299,739 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 3,941,393 shares after completing the transaction at $13.92 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Graves Robert L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 61,956 shares for $14.11 each. As a result, the insider received 874,435 and left with 3,962,928 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOVO has reached a high of $17.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SOVO has traded an average of 315.83K shares per day and 201.62k over the past ten days. A total of 100.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.75M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SOVO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 1.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 6.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $199.64M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $203.76M to a low estimate of $194.1M. As of the current estimate, Sovos Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $169.33M, an estimated increase of 17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.92M, an increase of 19.40% over than the figure of $17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $230.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $221.42M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $841.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $825.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $833.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $719.19M, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $891.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $909.46M and the low estimate is $875.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.