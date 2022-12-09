A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

The price of Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) closed at $26.53 in the last session, up 6.04% from day before closing price of $25.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583412 shares were traded. BRZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRZE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 14, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $50 from $70 previously.

On July 12, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Winkles Isabelle sold 1,000 shares for $25.79 per share. The transaction valued at 25,790 led to the insider holds 31,197 shares of the business.

Malik Pankaj sold 1,989 shares of BRZE for $53,524 on Nov 16. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 76,374 shares after completing the transaction at $26.91 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Winkles Isabelle, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $24.98 each. As a result, the insider received 24,980 and left with 32,197 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRZE has reached a high of $82.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRZE traded on average about 594.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 381.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.56M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BRZE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 2.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 9.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $90.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.96M to a low estimate of $90M. As of the current estimate, Braze Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.97M, an estimated increase of 41.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.98M, an increase of 34.80% less than the figure of $41.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.98M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $352.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $347.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $349.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.03M, up 46.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $463.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $477.43M and the low estimate is $425.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.