A Stock You Should Be Looking At: SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

After finishing at $28.62 in the prior trading day, SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) closed at $26.97, down -5.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549731 shares were traded. SBOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBOW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 315.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Strategic Value Partners, LLC sold 81,448 shares for $44.47 per share. The transaction valued at 3,621,993 led to the insider holds 4,112,540 shares of the business.

Strategic Value Partners, LLC sold 21,015 shares of SBOW for $955,762 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 4,193,988 shares after completing the transaction at $45.48 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Strategic Value Partners, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,904 shares for $46.10 each. As a result, the insider received 410,474 and left with 4,215,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SilverBow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBOW has reached a high of $49.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 461.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 264.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 22.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.60M. Shares short for SBOW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 1.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.86% and a Short% of Float of 8.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.96 and a low estimate of $3.96, while EPS last year was -$4.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.87, with high estimates of $4.87 and low estimates of $4.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.26 and $14.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.73. EPS for the following year is $20.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $22.28 and $18.22.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $225.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $254.5M to a low estimate of $175M. As of the current estimate, SilverBow Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $99.25M, an estimated increase of 126.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.17M, an increase of 60.70% less than the figure of $126.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $265.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $219M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $832.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $706M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $780.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $407.2M, up 91.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $984M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.