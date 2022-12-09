An average trading volume for Stagwell Inc. (STGW) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $7.00 in the prior trading day, Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) closed at $6.57, down -6.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1022223 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STGW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

On September 06, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Needham initiated its Buy rating on September 06, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Samaha Eli bought 50,000 shares for $6.90 per share. The transaction valued at 344,790 led to the insider holds 6,397,662 shares of the business.

Samaha Eli bought 556,846 shares of STGW for $3,849,198 on May 11. The Director now owns 6,347,662 shares after completing the transaction at $6.91 per share. On May 10, another insider, Samaha Eli, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 37,606 shares for $6.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 255,450 and bolstered with 5,790,816 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stagwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 273.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 45.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STGW has reached a high of $9.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 430.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 429.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 295.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.34M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for STGW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 2.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $2.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.