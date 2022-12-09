An average trading volume for Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $12.67 in the prior trading day, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) closed at $12.73, up 0.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517805 shares were traded. SSYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SSYS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on May 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $23.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSYS has reached a high of $28.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 501.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 440.76k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.97M. Insiders hold about 16.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SSYS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $164.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.14M to a low estimate of $161.6M. As of the current estimate, Stratasys Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $159.01M, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.92M, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $680.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $659.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $666.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $607.22M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $706.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $746.18M and the low estimate is $677.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.