An investigation into Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s technical aspects

The price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) closed at $6.83 in the last session, up 2.86% from day before closing price of $6.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674140 shares were traded. CHRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 07, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On July 16, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on July 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRS has reached a high of $18.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHRS traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 667.27k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 77.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.61M. Shares short for CHRS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.29M with a Short Ratio of 9.98M, compared to 9.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.96% and a Short% of Float of 15.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2 and -$2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.45 and -$1.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $56.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $58.36M to a low estimate of $55M. As of the current estimate, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.31M, an estimated decrease of -37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.17M, a decrease of -15.30% over than the figure of -$37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $245M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $232M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.55M, down -26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $463.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $608.72M and the low estimate is $335M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 93.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.