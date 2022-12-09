An investigation into Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $9.74 in the prior trading day, Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) closed at $9.75, up 0.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 809576 shares were traded. PRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 09, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On April 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Haitham Khouri sold 126,952 shares for $10.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,326,648 led to the insider holds 1,217,700 shares of the business.

Haitham Khouri sold 38,923 shares of PRM for $421,925 on Dec 05. The Vice Chairman now owns 1,344,652 shares after completing the transaction at $10.84 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Haitham Khouri, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the company, sold 22,599 shares for $10.96 each. As a result, the insider received 247,685 and left with 1,383,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRM has reached a high of $14.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 162.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.54M. Insiders hold about 5.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.3M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 5.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 5.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $457.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $484.64M and the low estimate is $430.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.