An investigation into Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $1.68 in the prior trading day, Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) closed at $1.63, down -2.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621591 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKIL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 28, 2022, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 28, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Ferrera Gary W bought 30,000 shares for $3.61 per share. The transaction valued at 108,270 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

TARR JEFFREY R bought 30,000 shares of SKIL for $133,170 on Jun 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 437,857 shares after completing the transaction at $4.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKIL has reached a high of $11.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7930, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9695.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 577.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 476.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 164.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.80M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SKIL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 3.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.04 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $595.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $557.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $573.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567.39M, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $589.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $608.4M and the low estimate is $561.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.