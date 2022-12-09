An investigation into The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s technical aspects

The price of The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) closed at $14.58 in the last session, up 1.18% from day before closing price of $14.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5141258 shares were traded. GPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GPS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on August 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $9 from $6 previously.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when O’Connell Katrina sold 31,294 shares for $14.00 per share. The transaction valued at 438,116 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Laughton Mary Beth sold 11,030 shares of GPS for $124,402 on Oct 31. The President & CEO, Athleta now owns 31,561 shares after completing the transaction at $11.28 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Laughton Mary Beth, who serves as the President & CEO, Athleta of the company, sold 6,387 shares for $10.07 each. As a result, the insider received 64,317 and left with 31,561 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 135.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPS has reached a high of $19.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GPS traded on average about 8.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.92M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 365.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.49M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.31M with a Short Ratio of 35.40M, compared to 28.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.06% and a Short% of Float of 19.12%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GPS is 0.60, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.68%. The current Payout Ratio is 360.00% for GPS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.67B, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.46B and the low estimate is $15.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.