An overall feel about Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) closed at $18.10 up 0.50% from its previous closing price of $18.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11492682 shares were traded. PARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Paramount Global’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on October 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $13 from $19 previously.

On October 04, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $19.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares for $32.37 per share. The transaction valued at 20,935,233 led to the insider holds 32,012,190 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paramount’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARA has reached a high of $39.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PARA has traded an average of 12.12M shares per day and 10.45M over the past ten days. A total of 649.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PARA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 67.74M with a Short Ratio of 74.48M, compared to 65.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.43% and a Short% of Float of 11.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.41 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.39B to a low estimate of $6.84B. As of the current estimate, Paramount Global’s year-ago sales were $6.61B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.39B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.09B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.59B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.79B and the low estimate is $30.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.