Analysis of Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL): Selected Notes

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) closed the day trading at $12.60 up 2.02% from the previous closing price of $12.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554766 shares were traded. AMPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMPL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on June 09, 2022, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On May 18, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

On December 08, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 08, 2021, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Sarkis Ninos sold 1,976 shares for $13.86 per share. The transaction valued at 27,383 led to the insider holds 54,116 shares of the business.

Wong Catherine sold 3,515 shares of AMPL for $48,506 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 103,910 shares after completing the transaction at $13.80 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, HANSEN THOMAS NEERGAARD, who serves as the President of the company, sold 12,968 shares for $15.19 each. As a result, the insider received 197,023 and left with 987,032 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPL has reached a high of $62.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMPL traded about 480.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMPL traded about 524.27k shares per day. A total of 112.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.75M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 4.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $60.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.93M to a low estimate of $59.71M. As of the current estimate, Amplitude Inc.’s year-ago sales were $44.72M, an estimated increase of 34.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.36M, an increase of 28.20% less than the figure of $34.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $236.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $234.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $167.26M, up 40.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $305.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $314.15M and the low estimate is $294.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.