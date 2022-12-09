Analysis of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS): Selected Notes

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) closed the day trading at $27.10 down -1.35% from the previous closing price of $27.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2783831 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KSS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $29 from $40 previously.

On August 04, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $35.

Gordon Haskett Downgraded its Accumulate to Hold on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when SCHLIFSKE JOHN E. bought 3,413 shares for $29.29 per share. The transaction valued at 99,967 led to the insider holds 46,937 shares of the business.

PRISING JONAS bought 10,000 shares of KSS for $296,694 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 60,647 shares after completing the transaction at $29.67 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, BONEPARTH PETER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $30.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 750,130 and bolstered with 70,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kohl’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KSS has reached a high of $64.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KSS traded about 4.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KSS traded about 3.93M shares per day. A total of 118.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.44M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KSS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.31M with a Short Ratio of 16.50M, compared to 18.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.27% and a Short% of Float of 16.34%.

Dividends & Splits

KSS’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.00, up from 0.70 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.62. The current Payout Ratio is 34.60% for KSS, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.01. EPS for the following year is $3.56, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.48 and $2.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.47B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.11B and the low estimate is $17.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.