Analysis of Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY): Selected Notes

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) closed the day trading at $32.58 up 0.99% from the previous closing price of $32.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1173630 shares were traded. PGNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PGNY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.

On December 02, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2021, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Payson Norman sold 200 shares for $56.29 per share. The transaction valued at 11,258 led to the insider holds 580,656 shares of the business.

Livingston Mark S. sold 2,997 shares of PGNY for $109,271 on Dec 01. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 59,306 shares after completing the transaction at $36.46 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Livingston Mark S., who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 14,801 shares for $36.70 each. As a result, the insider received 543,197 and left with 63,994 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Progyny’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 85.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGNY has reached a high of $53.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PGNY traded about 746.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PGNY traded about 1.14M shares per day. A total of 92.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.68M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PGNY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.58M with a Short Ratio of 7.10M, compared to 4.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.06% and a Short% of Float of 7.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $775.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $759.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $766.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $500.62M, up 53.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.