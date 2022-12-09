Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $61.39 in the prior trading day, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) closed at $62.83, up 2.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2099657 shares were traded. APO stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APO by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $59.50.

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $70.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on August 31, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Kelly Martin sold 20,000 shares for $64.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,297,616 led to the insider holds 431,486 shares of the business.

Clayton Walter Joseph III bought 5,000 shares of APO for $280,349 on Aug 30. The Director now owns 29,737 shares after completing the transaction at $56.07 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Kelly Martin, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $60.86 each. As a result, the insider received 1,217,246 and left with 484,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APO has reached a high of $75.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 584.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.47M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.03M with a Short Ratio of 9.41M, compared to 12.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, APO’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.02, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.92.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.15. EPS for the following year is $6.63, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.25 and $6.09.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $789.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $789.2M to a low estimate of $789.2M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated decrease of -22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $930.1M, a decrease of -9.20% over than the figure of -$22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $930.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $930.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.23B, down -17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.74B and the low estimate is $4.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.