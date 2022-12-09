Are analysts optimistic about DXC Technology Company’s (NYSE:DXC) stock?

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) closed the day trading at $26.73 up 0.41% from the previous closing price of $26.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1570187 shares were traded. DXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DXC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on September 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $31 from $39 previously.

On March 09, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $30.

MoffettNathanson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 5,000 shares for $29.75 per share. The transaction valued at 148,750 led to the insider holds 47,092 shares of the business.

FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 10,000 shares of DXC for $293,850 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 52,092 shares after completing the transaction at $29.39 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 17,250 shares for $28.70 each. As a result, the insider received 495,076 and left with 157,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DXC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXC has reached a high of $39.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DXC traded about 2.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DXC traded about 1.52M shares per day. A total of 229.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.72M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DXC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.80M, compared to 9.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DXC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 23, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1156:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.62 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.52. EPS for the following year is $4.57, with 12 analysts recommending between $5 and $4.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.27B, down -10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.85B and the low estimate is $14.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.