Are analysts optimistic about Oxford Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:OXM) stock?

Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE: OXM) closed the day trading at $101.82 down -5.89% from the previous closing price of $108.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513757 shares were traded. OXM stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OXM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on September 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $105 from $92 previously.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $110.

On July 21, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $110.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on July 21, 2022, with a $110 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when LOVE DENNIS M sold 1,000 shares for $91.12 per share. The transaction valued at 91,120 led to the insider holds 19,065 shares of the business.

LOVE DENNIS M sold 2,000 shares of OXM for $182,818 on Oct 05. The Director now owns 20,065 shares after completing the transaction at $91.41 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Chubb Thomas Caldecot III, who serves as the CEO AND PRESIDENT of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $90.03 each. As a result, the insider received 270,105 and left with 69,164 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Oxford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OXM has reached a high of $119.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OXM traded about 231.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OXM traded about 195.75k shares per day. A total of 15.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.95M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.66% stake in the company. Shares short for OXM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.82% and a Short% of Float of 15.06%.

Dividends & Splits

OXM’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.20, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.86. The current Payout Ratio is 17.80% for OXM, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 01, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.1, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.55 and $10.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.46. EPS for the following year is $11.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $12.26 and $10.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.