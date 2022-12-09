Are analysts optimistic about Super Micro Computer Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock?

The closing price of Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) was $85.61 for the day, down -0.57% from the previous closing price of $86.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1030260 shares were traded. SMCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMCI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On September 19, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when CLEGG DON W sold 1,000 shares for $91.03 per share. The transaction valued at 91,031 led to the insider holds 9,117 shares of the business.

CHAN SHIU LEUNG bought 1,525 shares of SMCI for $127,338 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 26,000 shares after completing the transaction at $83.50 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, CHAN SHIU LEUNG, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $88.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 266,640 and bolstered with 24,475 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Super’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMCI has reached a high of $95.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.46.

Shares Statistics:

SMCI traded an average of 734.29K shares per day over the past three months and 894.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.85M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMCI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 2.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.13 and a low estimate of $2.13, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.27, with high estimates of $3.27 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.07 and $7.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.94. EPS for the following year is $7.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $9.2 and $5.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.2B, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.16B and the low estimate is $6.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.