Are Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) closed at $20.01 down -0.45% from its previous closing price of $20.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2436931 shares were traded. CRBG stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Corebridge Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On October 10, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.

On October 10, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on October 10, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Colberg Alan B. bought 30,000 shares for $22.92 per share. The transaction valued at 687,474 led to the insider holds 37,858 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Corebridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRBG has reached a high of $23.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRBG has traded an average of 2.08M shares per day and 792.65k over the past ten days. A total of 645.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.83M. Insiders hold about 78.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.73% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.82 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.82 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.19B and the low estimate is $19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.