As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) offers stability

The closing price of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) was $9.51 for the day, up 3.26% from the previous closing price of $9.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 990872 shares were traded. DDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DDD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 01, 2022, Lake Street reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $29.

JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when GRAVES JEFFREY A bought 10,000 shares for $9.50 per share. The transaction valued at 95,000 led to the insider holds 569,181 shares of the business.

GRAVES JEFFREY A bought 10,000 shares of DDD for $97,000 on Nov 25. The President and CEO now owns 559,181 shares after completing the transaction at $9.70 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Johnson Andrew Martin, who serves as the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of the company, sold 6,767 shares for $10.06 each. As a result, the insider received 68,076 and left with 186,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDD has reached a high of $24.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.13.

Shares Statistics:

DDD traded an average of 1.28M shares per day over the past three months and 976.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.93M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DDD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10M with a Short Ratio of 10.59M, compared to 11.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $591.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $535M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $555.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $615.64M, down -9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $601.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $653.2M and the low estimate is $570.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.