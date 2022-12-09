As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) offers stability

The closing price of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) was $17.14 for the day, down -2.67% from the previous closing price of $17.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553900 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IDYA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On August 15, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDYA has reached a high of $24.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.21.

Shares Statistics:

IDYA traded an average of 557.28K shares per day over the past three months and 356.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.23M. Insiders hold about 1.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IDYA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.89M, compared to 3.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.96% and a Short% of Float of 10.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.99 and -$2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.24. EPS for the following year is -$2.87, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.17 and -$3.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.94M, up 3.00% from the average estimate.