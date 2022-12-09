As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) offers stability

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) closed the day trading at $0.74 down -1.23% from the previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0092 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1752244 shares were traded. SNCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNCR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 10, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $9 previously.

On June 30, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.25.

On August 25, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on August 25, 2020, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Gabrys Christina sold 587 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 939 led to the insider holds 80,373 shares of the business.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 400 shares of SNCR for $540 on Jun 09. The 10% Owner now owns 12,080,499 shares after completing the transaction at $1.35 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, B. Riley Financial, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 840 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,260 and bolstered with 12,080,099 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNCR has reached a high of $2.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0154, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3363.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNCR traded about 246.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNCR traded about 653.11k shares per day. A total of 86.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.02M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNCR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 1.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $62.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.75M to a low estimate of $61.81M. As of the current estimate, Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.75M, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.18M, a decrease of -7.70% over than the figure of -$9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $69.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.45M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $263.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $260.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $262.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $280.62M, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $277.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $287.5M and the low estimate is $265.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.