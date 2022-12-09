As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) offers stability

The closing price of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) was $18.61 for the day, up 5.20% from the previous closing price of $17.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5147848 shares were traded. ZIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZIM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $55.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on July 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $79 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZIM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIM has reached a high of $91.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.17.

Shares Statistics:

ZIM traded an average of 4.79M shares per day over the past three months and 5.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.39M. Insiders hold about 33.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.58M with a Short Ratio of 13.52M, compared to 10.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.31% and a Short% of Float of 15.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.50, ZIM has a forward annual dividend rate of 30.05. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 111.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.39 and a low estimate of $8.85, while EPS last year was $12.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.1, with high estimates of $5.59 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $43.12 and $36.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $39.98. EPS for the following year is $8.12, with 6 analysts recommending between $12.43 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.73B, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.84B and the low estimate is $5.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -40.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.