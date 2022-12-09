Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) closed the day trading at $4.07 up 20.77% from the previous closing price of $3.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1029073 shares were traded. BXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1546.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BXRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on May 15, 2020, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Baudax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 59.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXRX has reached a high of $546.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5591, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9527.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BXRX traded about 47.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BXRX traded about 1.29M shares per day. A total of 11.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.50M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BXRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 362.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 313.47k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.76 and -$2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $960k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $960k to a low estimate of $960k. As of the current estimate, Baudax Bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $281k, an estimated increase of 241.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.56M, an increase of 290.00% over than the figure of $241.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.56M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08M, up 200.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.27M and the low estimate is $12.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 277.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.