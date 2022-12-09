CHRD (Chord Energy Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) closed at $132.20 down -1.52% from its previous closing price of $134.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530796 shares were traded. CHRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chord Energy Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Peterson Lynn A sold 3,000 shares for $161.41 per share. The transaction valued at 484,243 led to the insider holds 227,138 shares of the business.

Rimer Charles J. sold 1,500 shares of CHRD for $240,015 on Nov 15. The Executive VP and COO now owns 90,741 shares after completing the transaction at $160.01 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Chord Energy Corp, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 11,400,000 shares for $26.71 each. As a result, the insider received 304,490,580 and left with 9,585,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chord’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRD has reached a high of $164.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHRD has traded an average of 417.55K shares per day and 378.16k over the past ten days. A total of 41.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.34M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CHRD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 2.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.65% and a Short% of Float of 5.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.71 and a low estimate of $7.98, while EPS last year was $3.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.39, with high estimates of $11.35 and low estimates of $8.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $57.25 and $29.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $37.21. EPS for the following year is $32.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $38.36 and $30.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $920.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $979M to a low estimate of $862M. As of the current estimate, Chord Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $239M, an estimated increase of 285.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $966M, an increase of 85.20% less than the figure of $285.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $892M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 91.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $3.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.