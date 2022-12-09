Considering B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) closed at $12.73 in the last session, down -0.31% from day before closing price of $12.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1033109 shares were traded. BGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BGS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $23.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on November 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Wenner David L bought 20,000 shares for $14.01 per share. The transaction valued at 280,294 led to the insider holds 760,392 shares of the business.

POE ALFRED sold 13,875 shares of BGS for $286,658 on Sep 13. The Director now owns 34,007 shares after completing the transaction at $20.66 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGS has reached a high of $34.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BGS traded on average about 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.75M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BGS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.59M with a Short Ratio of 11.60M, compared to 10.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.57% and a Short% of Float of 24.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BGS is 0.76, which was 1.90 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.60.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $533.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $566M to a low estimate of $522.69M. As of the current estimate, B&G Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $514.97M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $591.07M, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $622M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $582.65M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.31B and the low estimate is $2.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.