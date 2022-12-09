Considering Tesla Inc. (TSLA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $174.04 in the prior trading day, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed at $173.44, down -0.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 97334106 shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $175.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $169.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TSLA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $176 from $141.33 previously.

On October 20, 2022, Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $360 to $288.

Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $360 to $300.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Taneja Vaibhav sold 3,768 shares for $178.07 per share. The transaction valued at 670,935 led to the insider holds 95,785 shares of the business.

Baglino Andrew D sold 1,312 shares of TSLA for $233,676 on Dec 06. The SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. now owns 64,259 shares after completing the transaction at $178.07 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Kirkhorn Zachary, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,584 shares for $178.07 each. As a result, the insider received 1,350,469 and left with 190,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $402.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 206.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 262.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 80.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 85.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.64B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 69.09M with a Short Ratio of 78.27M, compared to 63.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.46 and $3.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 25 analysts recommending between $7.97 and $4.08.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $26.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.43B to a low estimate of $21.27B. As of the current estimate, Tesla Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.72B, an estimated increase of 47.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.51B, an increase of 48.90% over than the figure of $47.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.75B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.82B, up 55.20% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $137.35B and the low estimate is $96.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.