GTE (Gran Tierra Energy Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) closed at $0.94 down -9.13% from its previous closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0950 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12054403 shares were traded. GTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9311.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gran’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTE has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2514, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3951.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GTE has traded an average of 6.07M shares per day and 4.73M over the past ten days. A total of 367.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 349.57M. Insiders hold about 2.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.83% stake in the company. Shares short for GTE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 1.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $116.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $577.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $602.62M, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.