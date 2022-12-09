How is HireRight Holdings Corporation’s (NYSE: HRT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) closed at $12.21 in the last session, down -2.09% from day before closing price of $12.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 627386 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on November 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $9 from $22 previously.

On November 04, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $12.

On September 21, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Needham initiated its Buy rating on September 21, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. bought 136,033 shares for $12.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,694,971 led to the insider holds 32,074,030 shares of the business.

GENERAL ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMU bought 136,033 shares of HRT for $1,694,971 on Dec 07. The Director now owns 32,074,030 shares after completing the transaction at $12.46 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, GENERAL ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMU, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 136,033 shares for $12.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,708,574 and bolstered with 31,937,997 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HireRight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRT has reached a high of $18.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HRT traded on average about 317.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 488.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.56M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 1.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $211.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $221M to a low estimate of $207M. As of the current estimate, HireRight Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $204.98M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.58M, an increase of 1.00% less than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $220M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $863M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $826.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $835.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $730.06M, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $874.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $934M and the low estimate is $778.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.