How is Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PTGX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) closed at $7.78 in the last session, up 1.70% from day before closing price of $7.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1329097 shares were traded. PTGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PTGX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On February 11, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when PATEL DINESH V PH D sold 15,000 shares for $32.14 per share. The transaction valued at 482,170 led to the insider holds 477,158 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTGX has reached a high of $37.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PTGX traded on average about 760.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 568.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.48M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PTGX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 2.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$1.05, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.39 and -$3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.84. EPS for the following year is -$3.45, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.69 and -$4.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.36M, up 18.80% from the average estimate.