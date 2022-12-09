I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN).

After finishing at $12.69 in the prior trading day, Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) closed at $8.46, down -33.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3591859 shares were traded. DSGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DSGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.50 and its Current Ratio is at 33.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 10, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On May 02, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.

On January 19, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $10.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on January 19, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Xu Stella sold 1,455 shares for $18.63 per share. The transaction valued at 27,105 led to the insider holds 4,129,950 shares of the business.

William Arsani bought 25,000 shares of DSGN for $474,680 on Mar 21. The Director now owns 2,797,501 shares after completing the transaction at $18.99 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Xu Stella, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 24,000 shares for $19.01 each. As a result, the insider received 456,240 and left with 4,131,405 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSGN has reached a high of $26.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 355.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 270.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.36M. Insiders hold about 36.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DSGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 5.07M, compared to 4.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.61% and a Short% of Float of 16.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.45, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.29 and -$1.65.