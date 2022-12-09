I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR).

The price of Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) closed at $16.43 in the last session, down -1.20% from day before closing price of $16.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657668 shares were traded. SDGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SDGR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On November 19, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $87.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on November 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $82 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Thornberry Nancy sold 4,950 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 173,250 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Abel Robert Lorne sold 15,601 shares of SDGR for $565,985 on Dec 13. The insider now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $36.28 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDGR has reached a high of $41.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SDGR traded on average about 535.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 588.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.09M. Insiders hold about 6.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SDGR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 4.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 8.22%.