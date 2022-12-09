In spite of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BCRX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) closed at $10.52 down -1.87% from its previous closing price of $10.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1885971 shares were traded. BCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on November 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $16 from $14 previously.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Stonehouse Jon P sold 82,656 shares for $12.80 per share. The transaction valued at 1,057,997 led to the insider holds 901,830 shares of the business.

Jones Michael L sold 8,600 shares of BCRX for $111,886 on Dec 01. The Exec. Director, Finance – PAO now owns 11,198 shares after completing the transaction at $13.01 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Stonehouse Jon P, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 214,917 shares for $13.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,793,921 and left with 901,830 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCRX has reached a high of $19.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BCRX has traded an average of 2.69M shares per day and 2.34M over the past ten days. A total of 186.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.56M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BCRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28.29M with a Short Ratio of 27.87M, compared to 28.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.21% and a Short% of Float of 17.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$1.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $74.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $88.2M to a low estimate of $69M. As of the current estimate, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40.08M, an estimated increase of 86.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.3M, an increase of 76.60% less than the figure of $86.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $298M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $262M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $273.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.17M, up 73.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $372.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $433M and the low estimate is $264M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.