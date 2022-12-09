In spite of Korn Ferry’s (NYSE:KFY) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) closed at $51.02 down -5.43% from its previous closing price of $53.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687993 shares were traded. KFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Korn Ferry’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 25, 2020, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $49.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 16, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when BURNISON GARY D sold 9,779 shares for $77.72 per share. The transaction valued at 759,978 led to the insider holds 239,184 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Korn’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KFY has reached a high of $78.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KFY has traded an average of 330.93K shares per day and 332.5k over the past ten days. A total of 53.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.44M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KFY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KFY is 0.60, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.83 and $5.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.58. EPS for the following year is $5.58, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.62 and $4.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.63B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.06B and the low estimate is $2.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.