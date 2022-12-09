In the case of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), what’s next?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) closed the day trading at $32.44 down -0.92% from the previous closing price of $32.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45237303 shares were traded. BAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BAC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 635.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on December 08, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On November 14, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Societe Generale Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $37.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ sold 4 shares for $23750.00 per share. The transaction valued at 95,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ sold 155 shares of BAC for $7,362,500 on Nov 16. The Former 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $47500.00 per share. On Jan 28, another insider, Sieg Andrew M., who serves as the Pres, Merill Wealth Mgmt of the company, sold 18,407 shares for $45.12 each. As a result, the insider received 830,524 and left with 281,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAC has reached a high of $50.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BAC traded about 41.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BAC traded about 46.9M shares per day. A total of 8.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.01B. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BAC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 85.72M with a Short Ratio of 73.61M, compared to 84.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

BAC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.05. The current Payout Ratio is 26.80% for BAC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.41 and $3.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.2. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $24.59B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.01B to a low estimate of $24.34B. As of the current estimate, Bank of America Corporation’s year-ago sales were $22.16B, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.11B, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.75B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $89.54B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $107.28B and the low estimate is $101.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.