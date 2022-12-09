In the case of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), what’s next?

The closing price of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) was $20.52 for the day, up 2.14% from the previous closing price of $20.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 891676 shares were traded. MAXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.98.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MAXN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 16, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $30 from $25 previously.

On September 08, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAXN has reached a high of $27.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.11.

Shares Statistics:

MAXN traded an average of 669.66K shares per day over the past three months and 358.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.80M. Insiders hold about 49.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MAXN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 3.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.32% and a Short% of Float of 16.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.36 and a low estimate of -$1.83, while EPS last year was -$1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.22, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.92 and -$6.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.36. EPS for the following year is -$2.39, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.73 and -$4.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $783.28M, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.