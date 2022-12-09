In the case of Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), what’s next?

The closing price of Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) was $45.79 for the day, up 1.08% from the previous closing price of $45.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3365056 shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TWLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $50 from $110 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $140 to $60.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Shipchandler Khozema sold 3,642 shares for $51.00 per share. The transaction valued at 185,742 led to the insider holds 72,921 shares of the business.

Wagner Dana sold 250 shares of TWLO for $12,750 on Nov 18. The Chief Legal Officer, Secretary now owns 76,302 shares after completing the transaction at $51.00 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, DONIO ELENA A., who serves as the President of Revenue of the company, sold 7,255 shares for $55.49 each. As a result, the insider received 402,601 and left with 297,768 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $289.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.30.

Shares Statistics:

TWLO traded an average of 5.00M shares per day over the past three months and 3.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.28M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.16M with a Short Ratio of 6.98M, compared to 7.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 30 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 32 analysts recommending between $1.03 and -$1.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 28 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $999M to a low estimate of $965M. As of the current estimate, Twilio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $680.47M, an estimated increase of 42.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, an increase of 27.40% less than the figure of $42.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $991.11M.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.84B, up 36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.26B and the low estimate is $4.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.