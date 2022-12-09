In What Direction Will AvePoint Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) was $4.80 for the day, up 1.27% from the previous closing price of $4.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575818 shares were traded. AVPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 426.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on November 04, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On March 21, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $7.

On January 11, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 11, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 when Wu Sophia sold 32,000 shares for $6.36 per share. The transaction valued at 203,626 led to the insider holds 154,343 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVPT has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2306, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8124.

Shares Statistics:

AVPT traded an average of 643.61K shares per day over the past three months and 566.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 180.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.80M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AVPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.34M with a Short Ratio of 5.84M, compared to 7.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $63M to a low estimate of $62M. As of the current estimate, AvePoint Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.93M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.1M, an increase of 17.20% over than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $232.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $231.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $191.91M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $279.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $289.7M and the low estimate is $273M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.