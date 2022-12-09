Invest in EBET Inc. (EBET) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) closed at $0.72 in the last session, up 36.05% from day before closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1913 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1817227 shares were traded. EBET stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4150.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EBET’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when EBJT Management LLC sold 312,758 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 302,246 led to the insider holds 1,416,726 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBET has reached a high of $25.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8692, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0878.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EBET traded on average about 91.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 66.95k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 14.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EBET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 39.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 36.94k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 0.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.51 and -$2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.51. EPS for the following year is -$1.07, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.07 and -$1.07.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.3M and the low estimate is $76.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.