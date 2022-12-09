Invest in Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) closed at $61.11 in the last session, down -4.13% from day before closing price of $63.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523700 shares were traded. IMCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IMCR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on November 30, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $77.

On September 08, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $82.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on September 08, 2022, with a $82 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMCR has reached a high of $69.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IMCR traded on average about 385.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 337.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.59M. Insiders hold about 20.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IMCR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 1.69M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.64. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.72 and -$3.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $34.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.56M to a low estimate of $19.9M. As of the current estimate, Immunocore Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $7.73M, an estimated increase of 347.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.19M, an increase of 348.60% over than the figure of $347.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.79M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.34M, up 292.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $257.55M and the low estimate is $60.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.