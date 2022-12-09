Invest in Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) closed at $23.13 in the last session, up 2.44% from day before closing price of $22.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 775510 shares were traded. PRVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 485.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On May 03, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 03, 2022, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Sullivan William M sold 12,115 shares for $22.76 per share. The transaction valued at 275,737 led to the insider holds 5,875,351 shares of the business.

Pamplona Capital Partners III, sold 2,278,085 shares of PRVA for $51,393,598 on Nov 21. The 10% Owner now owns 17,741,723 shares after completing the transaction at $22.56 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, BERNSTEIN JEFFREY DANIEL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,186,888 shares for $22.56 each. As a result, the insider received 71,896,193 and left with 24,826,071 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $44.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRVA traded on average about 934.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 714.76k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 111.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.57M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.