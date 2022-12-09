Investing in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $115.41, up 4.39% from its previous closing price of $110.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1721755 shares were traded. BILL stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BILL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 779.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Positive rating and assigned the stock a target price of $190.

On September 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $220.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Rettig John R. sold 9,352 shares for $114.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,071,696 led to the insider holds 26,658 shares of the business.

Cota Germaine sold 326 shares of BILL for $37,047 on Nov 30. The SVP, Finance & Accounting now owns 484 shares after completing the transaction at $113.64 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Lacerte Rene A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 9,537 shares for $113.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,087,162 and left with 84,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $269.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BILL traded 2.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 6.59M, compared to 6.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $210.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $215.35M to a low estimate of $208.3M. As of the current estimate, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $116.4M, an estimated increase of 81.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $955.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $970.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $641.96M, up 51.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.