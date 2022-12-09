Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Enphase Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $319.87, up 0.89% from its previous closing price of $317.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2334452 shares were traded. ENPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $324.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $315.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENPH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $330.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $292.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on August 05, 2022, with a $292 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when RANHOFF DAVID A sold 7,500 shares for $303.43 per share. The transaction valued at 2,275,725 led to the insider holds 85,402 shares of the business.

Malchow Joseph Ian sold 12,500 shares of ENPH for $3,875,000 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 55,090 shares after completing the transaction at $310.00 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, GOMO STEVEN J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $298.61 each. As a result, the insider received 7,465,209 and left with 41,456 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 156.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 60.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 71.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $339.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 287.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 233.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENPH traded 4.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.17M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.74M, compared to 4.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.78 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $5.31, with 28 analysts recommending between $6.99 and $3.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $694.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $718.12M to a low estimate of $655.1M. As of the current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $412.72M, an estimated increase of 68.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $670.67M, an increase of 52.00% less than the figure of $68.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $741.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $579.4M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 66.10% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4B and the low estimate is $2.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.