Investing in Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) closed at $29.10 down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $29.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1327076 shares were traded. GPRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Green Plains Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on October 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $31 from $45 previously.

On August 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $43.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on January 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $48.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when STARK JAMES E bought 787 shares for $31.85 per share. The transaction valued at 25,066 led to the insider holds 11,184 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRE has reached a high of $41.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GPRE has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 984.18k over the past ten days. A total of 57.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.33M. Shares short for GPRE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.63M with a Short Ratio of 8.61M, compared to 8.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.68% and a Short% of Float of 18.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.16 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $898.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $977M to a low estimate of $730M. As of the current estimate, Green Plains Inc.’s year-ago sales were $746.79M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $915.5M, an increase of 14.10% less than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $730M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.83B, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.81B and the low estimate is $2.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.